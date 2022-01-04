Eriksen’s return is closer than ever. After ending his relationship with Inter due to the inability to play in Italy after his heart problems, the player set out to find a new destination. Now, Martin Schoots, his representative, has revealed that he is willing and ready to undertake an adventure in another country.

“He did all the tests before Christmas and the results were so good that we hope he can participate in a training with the group with a team in January. Italy is one of the only countries with these regulations. In other countries, it is a different issue. Now we can look forward. He is a very ambitious player, “he reveals.

In recent days there has been speculation that Ajax will admit him to a test in training, waiting to close an agreement in the future. Also clubs from his native country, Denmark, have tried to reach an agreement with him. No decision has been made, but everything indicates that he will seek a destination of the highest competitive level.

Now the Telegraph is reporting new interest. According to his exclusive, Monaco is in contact with him and closely following his evolution. It is still early to decide whether Eriksen could compete normally again this season, although his agent is convinced that, at least, he can exercise with the best. First big step for one of the sports stars of the past 2021.