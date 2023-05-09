Christian Eriksen will support Inter in the double Champions League semi-final against Milan. This was confirmed by the Dane himself who tonight at the Laureus World Sports Awards received the “return of the year” award for having restarted playing after suffering cardiac arrest during the first match of the European Championship played in 2021. “At Inter I passed good moments – said the Manchester United midfielder – and I have good memories. I hope that in the semi-final against Milan my former teammates win and reach the final even if my friend Kjaer plays in Milan. I would be sorry for him, but I hope let Inter pass”. On his farewell to the Nerazzurri shirt, thanks to the regulation for obtaining sports eligibility in Italy, he was clear: “I’m not angry with Inter for how I left. That was simply the only option because in Italy the rules they are different to England and I couldn’t continue to play there. I wanted to go back to playing and I made that happen.”

Family and videos

—

Eriksen said that the contribution of his family was fundamental to his return: “It was they who gave me the strength to resume playing football. They pushed me to do it and this was fundamental for me. First of all I wanted to get my life back, go back to doing everyday things, but when I realized that I could also start playing again, I didn’t think twice. I love football.” Christian thanked his former team, Brentford, “because I did my first training sessions there and they helped me. Starting over in a place I knew was important.” Then on what happened to him on that cursed day in Denmark-Finland: “I looked at the images of what happened a few times. The first was two days after the cardiac arrest, when I was in the hospital. They were hard images to I tried to hold back my emotions. I tried to analyze what had happened in a detached way, but it wasn’t easy and it clearly didn’t make me feel better. Why didn’t I talk about it before? Why (addressing journalists, ed) not Have you ever asked me… Compared to before the cardiac arrest, not much has changed in my life: I try to enjoy my family, to feel good. They were very scared of what happened and they had a hard time, but luckily in the end nothing irreparable happened and I’m still here. After going back to playing football…”.