“I hope Inter will qualify for the Champions League final, I will cheer for my former team-mates in the European derby against Milan. I had wonderful moments there and I have good memories even if I would be sorry for my national team-mate and friend Simon Kjaer”. These were the words of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, a former Inter player and now at Manchester United, on the occasion of the Laureus Awards where he received the award for ‘return of the year’, on the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter. Eriksen returning to his farewell to Inter after falling ill in the national team during the match against Finland at Euro 2020 and the subsequent intervention said he “wasn’t angry with the Nerazzurri club” because “the regulations in Italy didn’t allow me to play and that’s what I wanted to keep doing.”