Eriksen’s progress is favorable and an internal defibrillator has already been implanted next to his heart. Today, Friday, they could give him a medical discharge.
The implant is the only solution that doctors have found to prevent what happened to him during the game between the Danish and Finnish teams from happening again. The scare will be there, but at least they will make sure that nothing similar happens to him again.
Christian Eriksen, as everyone knows, plays in the ranks of Inter Milan, a circumstance that brings the first of the problems. In the Italian league it is strictly forbidden to play football with this type of implant. The player has not yet decided if his idea is to retire or continue in the football elite, but if he decides the second option, he will be forced to leave Inter Milan. Actually, whatever you decide, your future is not going to be tied to the Italian club. Club that he unconsciously fired by winning the scudetto.
Another player who has the same implant is the Dutch Daley Blind, who also suffered a major scare in the middle of a match, caused by a small failure of the internal defibrillator. Finally everything was also in shock.
The function of the internal defibrillator is to maintain the player’s heart rate at all times, thus preventing anything similar to what happened last Saturday from happening. The player is feeling better and better, and it is possible that today, a week later, he will leave the hospital.
