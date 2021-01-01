It is an ending never thought of. Eriksen spends his last hours as an Inter player. If his relationship with Conte was already unsustainable in sports, Marotta, the Interista boss, ended by sentencing his situation: “He is not a functional player for Inter, he will leave in January.” There is no greater contrast in recent soccer history than that lapidary statement by a sports director compared to the lavish introduction of the Dane just over a year ago.

On January 29, Inter closed a contract that it had pursued until exhaustion, getting ahead of several powerful teams. The Dane was the leap in quality in the squad that Conte had asked for his squad, the player with whom he could aspire to the Juventus throne. It has not been like that, far from it. After passing through the sieve of Conte’s hands, the departure from that idea has been gradual until there is a gap between illusion and reality. Inter presented Eriksen like never before with a footballer nerazzurri, and that the most famous legends have passed worldwide.

The player came from Tottenham, where he lived frustrated, and raised the curtain on the famous Scala in Milan in an image that filled the interista parish with enthusiasm. First it was the physical form, then the system, then the one that did not internalize automatisms, then the competition and finally the lack of functionality. Eriksen has been a failure of Inter and Conte. And vice versa. Inter has been a failure of Eriksen, who has not adapted to one of the templates, if not the most powerful, of Italian football.

The Dane has gone from La Scala to the largest depreciation of the entire Series A. Transfermarkt, the site specialized in market values, has reported that in its estimation the Inter player is the one who has fallen the most in value in the last update. In just over two months, Eriksen has gone from an estimate of 50 million to 35. A drop of 15. Nobody in Serie A has lost that much. It is followed by Dybala, which has fallen 10 million in its price, remaining at 70.