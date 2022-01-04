Eriksen: “I consider myself lucky because I was dead for 5 minutes”

Christian Eriksen speak again. The Danish midfielder who terminated his contract withInter (cardiac arrest suffered in Denmark-Finland in June in the course of Euro 2020 does not allow him to play in Italy) explains: “I thank everyone for the support. Until now I had already done it with those I met in person like the doctors, the players and my family. Now I do the same with all the fans who have written to me thousands of letters and e-mails, even sending me flowers, or who saw me walking around on the street in Italy or Denmark. I feel lucky because I was dead for 5 minutes and I’m still here today “, his words on TV Danish DR.

Eriksen: I’m fine and I want to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

“My ‘goal’ is to play the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. This has always been my mentality. It is a goal, a dream. I am in perfect shape. That was my goal and it’s still a long way off, so until then I’ll play football and show that I’m back to the same level, “he said. Eriksen in a video posted on social media. “It’s been a while. I hope this video explains how I feel. Thanks for all the love,” explained the Danish player after what happened during Euro 2020. “It was amazing that so many people felt the need to write or send flowers. It impacted so many people who felt the need to let me and my family know. This makes me really happy,” she explained during. an interview with the former Inter player on Danish television.

Eriksen, return to San Siro to greet the Inter world

Meanwhile theInter Wait Eriksen at San Siro to greet him. The occasion could be Sunday in the league with Lazio and Wednesday 12 January against the Juventus in the Super Cup.