Europeans: Eriksen will be implanted with a defibrillator under the skin

In the body of Christian Eriksen an ICD (automatic implantable defibrillator) will be implanted, a subcutaneous device necessary for those who suffer an attack and suffer from heart rhythm disorders. The news comes from the Danish federation. The Inter player after the attack during the Euro 2020 Denmark-Finland match is in hospital.

Europeans, the doctor who helped the Dane: “He told me I’m back with you”

The first words spoken by the Danish midfielder after the heart massage on the field last Saturday during Denmark-Finland revealed by the doctor who helped him, Jens Kleinefeld. “Are you back with us? Yes, I’m back with you. Damn, I’m only 29.” Words that made it clear to the doctor that he was conscious again and that there had been no brain damage. The defibrillator was used after a few minutes of continuous heart massage, decisive maneuvers to revive the Inter midfielder who woke up “about 30 seconds later”. “It was a very touching moment because the success rate in these medical emergencies is much lower in everyday situations – explains Kleinefeld -. This type of treatment works more in healthy professional athletes than in patients who often have previous conditions”.

Euro 2020. Castellacci: “Eriksen career could be compromised”

“Unfortunately, these situations can happen because some types of pathologies are not detectable with the fitness tests that are normally done”. Enrico Castellacci, doctor of the Italian national team, world champion in 2006, returns to the drama Eriksen. “Will he be able to play again? If we are to be honest “, the career could be compromised, explains the former blue doctor on Cusano Italia TV. “If it is a pathology that, due to the protocols, can allow you to resume playing, well be it, I would be really happy”.