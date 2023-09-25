A few weeks ago, Erika Villalobos She was caught by the cameras of the program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ kissing Erik Zapata, a businessman whom the actress has known since the time they were both in school. After this revelation, the interpreter’s beau would have decided to no longer hide her love for the artist and dedicated a romantic message to her on social networks. It is important to note that the protagonist of the novel ‘Forgive me’ did not hesitate to share the dedication of her new love.

“I got lost in his gaze, I loved the color of his eyes. They were neither blue nor green. They were brown, they take away sleep, they cause sleeplessness.”reads the text shared by Villalobos, who ended his relationship with Aldo Miyashiro after the popular ‘Chino’ was unfaithful to him. In this regard, despite her separation from the father of her children, Érika has decided to resume her projects with her ex-partner and now both will star in a soap opera.

Érika Villalobos shared the dedication of her new beau, Erik Zapata, on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Érika Villalobos

