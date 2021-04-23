Érika Villalobos is very excited about the return of Mothers, the musical, since previously this project had to be canceled a few days after its premiere due to the pandemic. However, despite her happiness, the renowned Peruvian actress balances the situation of many Peruvians in the midst of this crisis.

In an interview with La República, the wife of the driver Aldo Miyashiro thanked having a job in this difficult time, but acknowledged that now the entertainment industry is not a priority because on the other side of the coin there are people in extreme poverty who suffer from water .

– How have you been coping with the pandemic?

I am a person who has a cleaning toc, that has helped me in this pandemic, and on the other hand I love being at home and it has been positive for me in times of quarantine. Without good it is not the same, one thing is that you decide to stay at home and the other is that they tell you that you cannot go out, it is different that you cannot hug, have to get to my parents’ house and not be able to approach me. It has been difficult for my family because in times of a pandemic my father developed cancer in the same area where he had it 17 years ago and everything that has happened to defeat him again has been a tremendous sacrifice. It’s been months since my dad had a catheter to eat. This pandemic has not affected me as a person, nor have my children, they have been very mature, but I have felt it with my parents.

– They are now focused on COVID-19 cases, but there are many people who suffer from other serious diseases

We are experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic in our country because more people are dying, more people infected. We have been here for more than a year and the Government have had to implement oxygen plants, people are desperate right now And these are the people with COVID-19, but I see that around me there are many people with cancer. This pandemic is affecting us all in different ways. My dad weighed 58 kilos, but the good thing about all this is that he beat cancer and is now recovering from all the treatments that brought him down.

– What is your opinion about the importance that entertainment should have at this time?

It is difficult to say because running a country like ours must be an extreme, terrible matter, I cannot judge anyone for that. To many people it may seem that the entertainment side is not essential, but definitely first there are those people who do not have anything to eat, so many Peruvians who do not have water in 2021, how can they not have water to wash their hands in the middle of a pandemic? They do not have water to drink, to bathe or to cook.

I know that many artists would love to be on the Government’s priorities, I know that entertainment is very important, but if I have to choose something, I would tell the Government to first put water to all those people who do not have it because we are seeing so many years of forgotten people. The rulers have only been interested in Lima perhaps or because of their interests. We have been living this for as long as we can remember. Nobody has cared for the person who does not have water, for a government it should not be so complicated (to implement water).

– The current political climate does not help either

I’m just going to tell you that this is the reflection of selfish tango governments, and now we really have to trample on our dignity. For me to vote for some of these candidates is to trample my dignity, I cannot believe it, people who have been one of the main responsible for what we are going through … It is tremendous and is the reflection of all the unhappy, poor, needy people who have never been taken into account. This has to lead us to reflection and to all these corrupt people, who do not care how this country is going to turn out, it is a shame that they do not even think about their grandchildren, children. They are leaving a destroyed country and I am very sorry.

For this tense issue is Mothers, the musical and that is why I would like, although we are talking about the ugly part that we are experiencing, it is clear that the entertainment is dedicated to all the people who are having a bad time. If I could do a little more for people it would be great, but it is what I can do from where I am, so I hope it gives you a moment of joy.

All artists in general are seeing how we do not to fall, not to leave what we love and to be able to reach people, we hope that they receive it in the best way, always at considerable prices.

– Mothers returns, the musical, but this time virtually

What we are going to see is the play that we recorded when we were in the theater. Actually, all the people who work in Mothers did three shows before the quarantine, then we had to cancel, but little by little we were trying to see when we would return. It is exciting that people can see the play.

– You play Paula, a woman who has 5 children

She is a woman who already has a lot of experience, it is as if the illusion has already left her because she already has five children and does not have time for anything. She is the most ‘balloon prick’ of the whole group, she has a side of acid humor as a result of her experience and fatigue from being the mother of so many children.

– In real life would you have five five children?

I don’t know if five, even a third I accept you, but it would still be nice. How difficult in this country, too. I have always wanted this because we are three brothers. It is difficult to give attention to all.

Mothers, the musical will be available on April 23, 24, 29 and 30, and also on May 1 via streaming Prelude Live. The sale will be solely for www.preludiolive.com.

