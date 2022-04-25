Erika Villalobos reappeared for the first time after the ampay that has generated more than one comment in the local show business, since the images starring Aldo Miyashiro with the reporter Fiorella Retiz shared by “Magaly Tv, the firm”, would confirm an infidelity of the presenter of “La banda del Chino” to the national actress.

As you know, it was Denise Dibos who invited her friend to celebrate 25 years of the Prelude Cultural Association. And in the images broadcast on social networks Érika Villalobos was observed enjoying a fun moment with friends along with colleagues and relatives.

In the middle of the great party that was put together, the still wife of Aldo Miyashiro took the microphone to congratulate Denisse Dibós for the work she does to this day with the association. However, the words of Erika Villalobos They penetrated the hearts of several attendees, since everyone knows the hard time she is going through.

“We are all going up because Prelude is 25 years old and Denisse has taken Wednesday out for this. We all go up, always everything up, a hug, I want to greet my children who are the best” Erika Villalobos said.

The most emotional was Denisse, who did not avoid shedding some tears and running to hug her friend. The 47-year-old actress’s speech ended in loud applause.

Aldo Miyashiro announces the end of his marriage to Érika Villalobos

After the ampay he starred in, Aldo Miyashiro announced that his 17-year marriage to Érika Villalobos has come to an end. “I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to carry on a relationship of two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.

Érika Villalobos received a bouquet of flowers after ampay

After the images broadcast by the Magaly Medina program, where Aldo Miyashiro was seen kissing Fiorella Retiz, the same cameras from the ATV program captured Érika Villalobos receiving a bouquet of flowers at the door of her house.

Érika Villalobos and her romantic message for her 15 years of marriage

In 2020, Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro celebrated 15 years of marriage. At that time, the national actress dedicated a heartfelt message to the TV presenter. “Fifteen years already! This adventure is not easy. And since the moment we are living in is not easy either, I allow myself to relax by altering the original photo with a little chubbier little faces of us now. ‘Do you agree to quarantine with me?’ ‘Yes, I do,’” she commented on her Instagram account.

Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro had a marital crisis in 2020. Photo: Érika Villalobos/Instagram

Fiorella Cayo sympathizes with Érika Villalobos

Despite not having communication with the actress after Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay with Fiorella Retiz was published, Fiorella Cayo supported her friend Érika Villalobos. “I don’t know anything about Érika, the only thing I can tell you is that she is a very intelligent person, a very strong woman, a woman who deserves the best and she will see based on what she feels and wants what is best for her family and her, no one should judge the lives of others, “he mentioned for La República.

Rossy War asks to stop criticizing Aldo Miyashiro

The singer used her social networks to write an extensive message in which she sympathizes with Érika Villalobos, but also asks to stop attacking Aldo Miyashiro. “And of course, the evil one is super happy, because he made someone else fall into his net of temptations! Please, I ask you not to make more firewood from the fallen tree! Let’s be empathic, let’s pray so that this family is not destroyed and that God restores it and heals his wounds. God bless us all and always protect us from the evil one, from all evil and from all bad people! Amen!” she wrote.

Rosy War spoke about Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay. Photo: capture Facebook

Érika Villalobos sang at an event with her friends

The artist shone with her friends at an event held by producer Denisse Dibós to celebrate 25 years of the Prelude Cultural Association. At the celebration, Érika Villalobos was encouraged to sing one of the songs that is part of the play “Todos come back”, where she will participate from May 12. “My heart, I was not in love, I never was, this love is past,” she is heard saying.