Surrounded by her loved ones. The actress Erika Villalobos She spent Mother’s Day with lots of love from her children and family. Through a publication of hers on her Instagram account, she dedicated an extensive message to them in which she appreciates her love and her unconditional support.

“You know? I have the best family in the world (you will tell me that it is yours and well… it will also be true) In short, we will not argue over trifles, I just hope you can enjoy it on this special day, “he said at the beginning.

“I wish the moms all the happiness, they deserve it (always, not just today) for all the sacrifice and love given. Finally, dedicate this day to the queen of my life, my mom, thanks to her I am what I am. I hope mommy that you keep smiling like you do now. You more than anyone deserve to be happy. I love you”, ended Érika Villalobos.

Érika Villalobos resumes the exercise and leaves an important message

Get back to fitness life. The actress of “Locos de amor” published a video on her social networks where she is seen crossing a cardio circuit with her personal trainer.

“I was sedentary for a long time, but it is time to return to exercise that, as they say, not only changes your body, but also your mind, your attitude, your mood,” wrote Érika Villalobos.

Érika Villalobos: Magaly Medina assures that her program does not destroy homes

After the controversial ampay of Magaly TV, where Aldo Miyashiro is seen kissing Fiorella Retiz, the actress Érika Villalobos and still the host’s wife has made a series of pronouncements where she would speak indirectly about the subject. In one of them, she assures, there are people who “are capable of inventing things in order to continue causing harm.”

Faced with this, the ‘Magpie’ felt alluded to and decided to answer him. “Homes are not destroyed because someone has a program like mine, homes are destroyed by themselves. In a marriage there are two people both of them have the responsibility of working for that union”.

Érika Villalobos and the message she dedicated to Aldo Miyashiro

The actress had some heartfelt words on the 14th anniversary with the television host, that is why, through her Instagram account, Érika Villalobos published an extensive message in which she reflected all the love she felt for him.

“Happy 14 years of effort and adventure!” Was the beginning of the message that the actress writes to the television host. “And it is that our life was always very hard. The stairs we had to climb were very steep and each step hurt. Our variables were very difficult to combine. He is not only from Mars and I am from Venus, we are from different galaxies. I have no idea how our orbits crossed, but here we are, against all odds,” she continued.

Within the message he also mentioned that ‘Haku’ was the nickname of affection with which he referred to him. “My, Haku, thank you, because the effort you make every day for us is enormous.”