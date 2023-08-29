Ampay! Érika Villalobos was captured by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ kissing with Erik Zapata, an American man whom he would know from the school stage. The actress went to look for him at the airport Jorge Chavez last August 24 and they were quite romantic and affectionate.

What is Érika Villalobos’ ampay like?

Érika Villalobos was recorded by the show program of Magaly Medina on August 24. The artist went to pick up Erik Zapata to the Jorge Chavez airport. According to information from the ATV show, he is an American man who works with computers and who met the actress at school.

The couple was very in love and affectionate throughout the journey from the airport to Érika’s house, giving each other many kisses and hugs. Later, she was seen sharing with Villalobos’s friends and family on other occasions after this date.

It is important to remember that the interpreter has been shown for the first time with a partner after a long time.“She lives an incredible love story with a ‘mature’ gallant who is not ‘Chino’. She showers of hugs, kisses and even the birthday celebration”, is heard in the images broadcast by the programMagaly Medina.

