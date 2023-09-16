Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro They surprised more than one by presenting themselves as protagonists of the new América TV novel, ‘Perdóname’. The fact caused many entertainment programs to seek to interview the actors, but it was the magazine ‘The blowout of the Chola’ that sat down the former media couple. In the previews, it is seen that Mikael’s parents smile together, but later on Erika Villalobos you see her crying.

Érika Villalobos cries in interview with Aldo Miyashiro

What happened? Erika Villalobos sat on the stage Ernesto Pimentel With Aldo Miyashiro after announcing ‘Forgive me’, a novel starring both of them in which their 18-year-old son, Mikael Miyashiro, who inherited his love of acting from his parents, will also act.

The actress shed a few tears during the magazine broadcast. It is still not known exactly what made the remembered actress cry. ‘The great blood’, but later she is seen smiling along with the father of her children.

When and where to see Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro in ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’?

Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos will be presented in the program hosted by Ernesto Pimentel this Saturday September 16 in America TV at at at 7.00 pm To watch it, you just have to tune in to the program on national television for free or through its official website.

Magaly Medina is not afraid to compete with a novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos

Magaly Medina defended his program after ‘America Today’ said that the popular ‘Magpie’ is afraid to compete with ‘Forgive me’. “How can I be afraid of the competition?Yes, I have been competing for 25 years with the prime time of América TV, which have been soap operas all my life, first, foreign and, now, national. I am aware that these productions always have 22 points or more, depending on which novel they show. And, of course, this soap opera (‘Perdóname’), with all the morbidity with which they are promoting it“he assured.



