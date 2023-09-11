‘Forgive me’the new América TV novel starring Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, has not yet been released and is already causing something to talk about. After the announcement that the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ and his ex-wife would work together on Michelle Alexander’s new production, various criticisms began to be heard because some media outlets said that the script would have been written by Érika herself, based on her romance with the presenter.

Given this, Érika Villalobos herself responded to the questions of a reporter from ‘Amor y fuego’, as seen in the preview of the program this Monday, September 11: “Did you also participate in the script?”, asks the press man. To which the artist declared: “Yes, I wrote it too”.

