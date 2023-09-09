Five generations, an infinite number of dreams and a baked cake. This is the premise of Birthday Candles, the production that opens today at the Ricardo Blume Theater with performances by Érika Villalobos, Pold Gastello, Manuel Gold, Marisa Minetti, Macla Yamada and Eduardo Camino.

Ernestina spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. In the blink of an eye she will be 40, 80… Moving and entertaining, over 105 minutes the audience will ride a carousel of emotions showing how, sometimes, life tends to repeat itself from one generation to another.

“I am in love with this work, it has been very difficult, very hard, but also a challenge. But those who know me know that I like having the opportunity to take on challenges, experience things and grow too. I am very happy and happy because the entire cast is beautiful and the director Mikhail Page is ideal, absolutely clear, that he sees the different layers that this work has. And now we want people to enjoy it from start to finish,” Érika told the press on Thursday night, after a special screening. “As an actress there have been many challenges, emotionally and physically. But here we all feel very good, protected. It is a very magical work.”

—The setting speaks of losses, it must have touched you.

—Yes, of course, anyway. Since the first loss that Ernestina suffers, that of her mother, I have been thinking about my father (her father died in July 2021). And I understand what she feels, I have really identified with all of her losses. When someone has not suffered the death of someone really close, they do not know what that pain means, but, if you have gone through it… like in my case, my father’s departure has been very strong. Ernestina, in reality, is an exemplary woman who is hoping to revolutionize the world and in the end do something extraordinary, but she thinks that maybe she wasted her life. And in the end she made the lives of others extraordinary, it was really very important for her entire family.

—You have seen yourself reflected in many of his scenes.

—Yes, because I am a little like that, like a good mother, I like everyone to be well and comfortable and for others to feel happy. If others are happy, I feel happy too, and I also like to be doing things around the house.

—In the play we have seen Ernestina in two strong stages in love. Losing one person and recovering that feeling with another. What do you think?

—(Laughs). I think it’s wonderful, if they can do it, great. In other words, as long as people can be happy, perfect. And, well, in this case, Ernestina has sacrificed so much for everyone that she deserves to be happy too.

—A new soap opera was announced tonight…? (Her and Aldo Miyashiro, as protagonists)

—I’m not going to talk about it, it will be another time. Today I will not talk about the soap opera.

