The actress Erika Villalobos gave an interview to the channel Youtube of his colleague Christopher Gianotti and was surprised to reveal that several young people have hinted at him on social networks with some “spicy” proposals.

The artist’s statements come days after she confirmed that her marriage, of more than 17 years with the presenter Aldo Miyashiro, came to an end, after he was caught kissing in an apartment with the reporter Fiorella Retiz.

Young people insinuate themselves to Érika Villalobos

In the middle of a dynamic of questions, Christopher Gianotti asked Érika Villalobos: “Has a brat come on to you?”, to which she answered affirmatively, since she had received loving proposals on her social networks.

“Yes (they have hinted at me on the networks), and there are some more ‘spicy’ than others. Anyway, yes. What happens is that they have not seen me in person and, when they see my wrinkles, they will forget. Now there are filters,” the artist said with a laugh.

However, Christopher Gianotti disagreed: “That’s a lie, total modesty.”

Erika Villalobos. Photo: @villaloboserika/Instagram

Along these lines, Érika Villalobos was honest and assured that she prefers not to have any kind of relationship with young people because they would not have the necessary characteristics that she is looking for in a man.

“When they are very young, it bores me, it depends on the person. One realizes when the guy is very immature, he talks silly, then he bores, “explained Villalobos. However, he clarified that he can have interesting conversations with those boys who read.