Erika Villalobos She was on the set of ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ to talk for the first time about the new novel she will star in with her ex-partner Aldo Miyashiro. As it is remembered, both were targets of criticism of all kinds, since the actress will return to work with the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ after he was supported by ‘Magaly TV, la firma’, in April 2022. It is So the main figure of ‘Perdóname’ referred to the negative messages they received after the first preview of the new América TV production.

“I’m not going to hate, many people want me to hate. It bothers me a lot that people are not affected by saying such harsh things. People speak without knowing anything (…) We are all human and we make mistakes. We cannot throw stones and hide our hand. If a person asks for forgiveness and explains it to you, one can always forgive.“said the Peruvian artist.

