The model Erika Vega continues to steal the glances of his followers in social networks showing off her beautiful figure and beauty in each of her publications, with which she has stolen looks, in addition to showing the great lifestyle she leads.

The young woman born in Nogales, Sonora has made her family and exercise her main hobbies. She currently lives in Guadalajara, Jalisco and runs her business from her offices in Zapopan and warehouses in Nogales, also dedicating herself to the world of modeling.

Erika Vega wearing a charming black top in networks/Photo: Instagram

Erika Vega is a Mexican model and influencer who has gained great popularity on social networks, reaching more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram and had the opportunity to launch her own brand of Colombian shapewear. SKIN BY ERIKA VEGAwhich has been very successful and is recognized worldwide and of which she is the model.

We recommend you read

on this occasion Erika Vega She stole the looks of her followers on social networks by showing her beauty and spectacular figure wearing a beautiful black outfit, with a charming black top being the main garment that highlighted the attributes of the young businesswoman, showing off her best curves reaching thousands of followers. likes and hundreds of comments where the praise did not wait.