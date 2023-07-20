As we announced yesterday, the former federal deputy, Erika Sanchezreceived yesterday the appointment as CNOP leader in Sinaloathe reactions were very positive, because by all accounts it is one of the most outstanding paintings that remain in the sinaloense priismo.

In a very practical and simple event, the national leader of the PRI popular sector, Cristina Ruiz handed over the appointment to Erika Sanchezwho in the coming days will be protesting the new assignment, it must be said that he arrives with the support of the national president of the PRI, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno.

Let’s remember that Erika Sanchez was outlined to occupy the presidency of the PRI in Sinaloadespite the harshness of the internal election, the PRI remained in the party, recognized the new leadership headed by Paola garate and Bernardino AnteloIn the end, he backed them up.

Surely the new position of Erika Sanchez in the leadership of the CNOP state is a sign that it will be present in next year’s election, it sounds strong for the Senate formula and do not rule it out for the municipal presidency by the opposition alliance, so do not lose sight of it. First of all, a successful appointment. Very attentive.

Outstanding. He Governor Rubén Rocha Moya named Lina Morales Acosta as the General Director of the Trust for the Promotion of Tourism in the State of Sinaloa. Also present was the Secretary of the branch, star palaces with whom the new official will be coordinating.

The new owner of promoter, Lina Morales He has a good academic preparation, he has a master’s degree in Urban Development and a doctorate in Education, he has held positions such as the Internal Comptroller and theAcademic Secretariat of the Polytechnic University of Sinaloa and research professor at the uas. So he has good boards.

National. Who was resurrected in the internal campaigns of Brunettewas one of the least favorite “corcholatas” of the President Lopez Obradornothing more and nothing less than Ricardo Monrealthat it is necessary to recognize that he has great management of networks, because in a forum with youths by “error” he got a dacethe video has gone viral and there are endless memes.

Definitely not the best way to stand out in the networksbut this move has been more positive than negative, so it worked out for him. Ricardo Monreal it has been quite some time that he is not in the mood to AMLObut no one can deny that he is the best orator and one of those who has the greatest job among the “caps” of Brunette. Something will win.

Diary. He Governor Ruben Rocha will have a full schedule guasave, at 10:00 am will inaugurate the rehabilitation of the drinking water treatment plant of the La Brecha drinking water system. Subsequently, it will be delivering the paving of the México 15 highway, Naranjo Station and Ejido Los Pinitos.

At 12:50 p.m., the state president has the inauguration of the perforation of the well of the drinking water in Los Hornos 1 “Salsipuedes”. And at 2:00 p.m., it will deliver land title deeds to beneficiaries of the municipality of guasave. So it will be an oxygen tank for the Mayor Martin Ahumada which has had a dismal performance.

Political Memory. “A person’s identity is not the name he has, the place where he was born, nor the date he came into the world. The identity of a person consists, simply, in being, and being cannot be denied”: José Saramago.

