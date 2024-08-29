The director of the Carolina Foundation, Érika Rodríguez (Bogotá, 46 years old), a doctor in international relations and security expert, takes advantage of a visit to Chile to analyze how organized crime has affected societies in Latin America. The sociologist warns at the Cultural Center of Spain, in the municipality of Providencia, that the fear generated by high crime rates is often accompanied by political polarization, heavy-handed policies or punitivism. “In the search for security we can lose freedom,” says Rodríguez, who in her busy schedule, held a meeting with former president Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 and 2014-2018), to discuss the problems that plague the region.

During her visit to the South American country in the second week of August, the director of the Carolina Foundation, which annually awards scholarships so that Latin Americans can pursue postgraduate studies in Spain, also met with the rector of the University of Chile, Rosa Devés, with that of the Metropolitan Technological University, Marisol Durán, and with the executive secretary of the Council of Rectors of Chilean Universities (CRUCH), Angélica Bosch, with the aim of strengthening relations with higher education institutions.

Ask. In Chile we are experiencing a wave of crimes, characterized by a higher number of homicides and more violence, which were not common before. As a security expert, how have you seen the Chilean case?

Answer. The dramatic thing about this is that it is not Chilean. The problem is that we are facing a regional problem. Something that is widespread throughout the region is that people are afraid and that is fundamental because fear does not allow us to live freely. And, when freedom is restricted by fear, then other dangerous agents come along, such as, for example, political polarization, heavy-handed policies or punitivism. It is an issue that must be viewed very carefully because in the search for security we can lose freedom. And the case of Chile is very interesting because it has been a process in which there has been a significant increase in violence, which has also been experienced by other capitals such as Montevideo, where violence was not previously seen. What we have to ask ourselves is: What have been the dynamics that have allowed this to happen? Because it is not only the presence of a criminal actor that generates violence, it is also the dynamics of relationships, the opportunities that are created by shortcomings in the judicial system and how that is anchored to social deficiencies, if there is a niche of vulnerability that is exploited by organized crime.

P. Did organized crime come to meet needs?

R. To meet needs and take advantage of the shortcomings that we have in some sectors, to create illegal markets, because it is not just the drug trafficking market, there are many more illegal markets that they feed on.

P. How is Latin America dealing with this phenomenon? Is it united?

R. Unfortunately, it is not united, it is not united on this or on most issues. There is a regional deficit of discourse, there is one thing in common, which is fear, Latin Americans are united under the umbrella of fear. And there is another point, which unfortunately has worked very well, which is that the value-added chains of crime have been very well articulated among themselves, taking advantage of what each country had.

P. The local has merged with the international.

R. Exactly, so what we have never achieved from a legal point of view, of creating a regional value-added chain, was taken advantage of by organized crime.

P. And in this problem, how is the academy involved?

R. This is a problem for everyone: the academy, the private sector, and politicians must be involved here, and dialogue must be created because it affects us all and because the loss of democracy affects us all. If we give responses that violate human rights, if we make policies that create legal uncertainty, companies themselves will resent it. So, we must get out of this situation with a broad dialogue. The university specifically has to propose analyses and proposals for a way out, but also opportunities, because we cannot forget that education fulfills a public function. So, the university must be articulated in its role of research and analysis, but also in its role as a relevant social actor.

P. Another regional issue is the Venezuelan crisis. How do you see it being addressed at the regional level?

R. It is a very serious problem and we are very concerned about the lack of transparency in an electoral process. Obviously we want Venezuelans to live in democracy and for the results of the ballot boxes to be respected. But, on the other hand, there is something very worrying and that is that Venezuela has always been a regional polarizer, not in itself, but because it creates blocks within the region. In the end it becomes a weapon between countries, but, even more serious, is that there is a use and trivialization of diplomacy. So, breaking diplomatic relations between two countries because of the questioning that was made by Chile and other countries is very serious. Breaking diplomatic relations is not that two presidents stop talking to each other, it is breaking the entire process of relations, of protection of the citizens of one and the other country, of interaction that allows companies to work. The breakdown of diplomacy does not allow us to resolve common problems: how are we going to talk about migration if our relations are broken, how are we going to talk about criminal trafficking, how are we going to talk about climate change, without external relations and diplomacy they cannot be addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.