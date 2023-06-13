Deputy claims there are reports of currency exchange and cases of violence in the sale of tickets for the singer’s performances

the federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) sent a letter to the MPSP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) regarding ticket sales for concerts by American singer Taylor Swift, in São Paulo. The company responsible for marketing is T4F (Tickets For Fun).

Hilton requested that the allegations be investigated along with the investigation already opened around the company Eventim, responsible for sales of concerts by RBD, a Latin band that, like Taylor Swift, will perform in November of this year.

“There are reports of money changers, cases of violence involving money changers and even suspicions of digital services aimed at virtual “skipping queues” to purchase tickets.“, said the congresswoman in your twitter profile this Monday (June 12, 2023)

According to the congresswoman, such actions hurt “consumer rights, and if there is already an investigation of the MP taking place on the subject, it is up to its expansion“. The concerts of “The Eras Tour” will be held in Brazil on November 18th and 19th, at Estádio Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, and on the 24th, 25th and 26th at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

SURVEY IN FEBRUARY

In February 2023, the deputy requested an investigation into the sales of concerts by the Mexican group RBD in the country. In the letter, Hilton demanded that Procon (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) investigate a possible collusion between Eventim and money changers.