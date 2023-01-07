The elected deputy Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) asked this Saturday, 7, the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) to investigate the death of Vitor Augusto Marcos de Oliveira.

Two hospitals refused to treat the 25-year-old, who weighed around 190 kilos, due to a lack of adequate equipment for patients with obesity. He died while awaiting care at a third health unit, the Hospital Geral de Taipas, in the north of São Paulo.

Erika Hilton’s request is for the Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Health Special Group of the MP-SP to open an inquiry to determine administrative, civil and criminal responsibilities for the young man’s death.

The representation states that Vitor was the victim of medical malpractice. “It is urgent to determine the state’s responsibility in the specific case, as Vitor Augusto could be alive and have his rights met if there was no negligence regarding the instruments for his care”, says an excerpt from the request.

The elected deputy, who is at the end of her term as councilor in São Paulo, also asks the Public Ministry to investigate whether the State Health Department is “promoting the necessary adequacy of health equipment for emergency care of obese people”.

The report contacted the folder to comment on the representation and awaits a response. When the young man’s death was announced, the State Health Department regretted the case and said it had opened an internal investigation “so that appropriate measures can be taken.”