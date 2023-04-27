To Poder360, a deputy says that “an open social network in the hands of these criminals is a means of disseminating hate speeches”

Victim of a transphobic episode in the plenary of the Chamber on March 8, deputy Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) appealed once again to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) against fellow deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), this Wednesday (26 .Apr.2023). The new request for suspension of social networks states that the congressman acted again in a prejudiced way with the trans and transvestite community.

The request is directed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur on hate speech actions on social networks. With images of Nikolas’ posts attached to the piece presented to the Supreme Court, Erika Hilton says that in the publications, made from March to April, “It is possible to notice the intention of the offender to ridicule the trans and transvestite community, through prejudiced comments and biased associations, all with a clear transphobic character. It is also common to all posts the wide repercussion and, consequently, the potential to convince hundreds of people affected by the discriminatory content produced by Nikolas”.

To the Power360the deputy explains that she reinforced the request due to the fact that the “deputy to use the network again to attack transgender people” and argues that “an open social network in the hands of these criminals is a means of disseminating hate speech”. The congresswoman also states that the suspension in contexts of this type is a “an important message, which points to an attempt to curb content of this type”.

Questioned about whether there was a search for administrative ways to solve the problem, Erika Hilton cites a meeting that took place, still in March, with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in which the deputy “undertook to put an end to disrespectful behavior among parliamentarians”.

For the deputy, the recent installation of the Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum Council of Casa Baixa will contribute to reducing prejudiced speeches. “Lira has shown that it is committed to making the Chamber a space of tolerance”.

At the end of the play, Erika Hilton, through her lawyer, asks that “in view of the circumstances presented here, it is hereby reiterated the request contained in the petition presented in this investigation on March 13, 2023, especially with regard to the application of precautionary measures in favor of Nikolas Ferreira, to cease the practice of criminal conduct dissemination of false news and hate speech delivered on the premises of the Chamber of Deputies and constantly reproduced in their official profiles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikToK, Telegram and YouTube”.

The minister’s office, until the publication of this report, had not commented on the request in the case file, which runs in inquiry 4923, about the extremist acts of January 8th. O Power360 looked for Nikolas Ferreira, but was unable to contact the deputy. The space remains open for the congressman to express himself.