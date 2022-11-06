Born in Cali, Colombia a first day of marchErika Fernández is one of the latin american divas who came to Mexico to fall in love and show that in other latitudes there is also beauty. Known for her appearances on the show “Best of Fox Sports”, this coffee beauty is here to stay.

After completing secondary education, from his native Colombia, Erika Fernandez migrated to Miami, FloridaWhere I study Nursingbut depression took her away from her studies and she realized that medicine was not her thing. Dog lover and tattoo aficionadothis cutie accumulates little more than 2 million followers in Instagram.

After nursing, she decided to study acting, in 2014, jean douvenger invited her on Twitter to collaborate on Fox Sportswhere she would be a full-time host in the sports and entertainment program “The Best of Fox Sports”, where she delighted with her curves and her physical beauty full of many tattoos.

Owner of a body of temptation

That program made her really famous, she won the title for another broadcast called “Net, it’s never too late”, where there was live music, guests and a lot of dancing. She was there for several years, it is even said that Ronaldinho noticed her because of her tremendous physical appearance.