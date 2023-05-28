Since the eighties, the Mexican actress Érika Buenfil was able to achieve success as an actress in Televisa soap operas and also took advantage of to launch as a singerthis when I was a cute twenty-something.

Érika Buenfil made her debut as an actress at the end of the seventies in telenovelas such as ‘Acompáñame’ and ‘El amor llegó later’, but it was not until 1985 that she achieved her first leading role in the telenovela ‘Angélica’, where she acted with Sergio Goyri and Olivia Colins.

In ‘Angélica’, Érika was able to conquer the public as a leading actress in this love story produced by Ernesto Alonso, she also received the opportunity to interpret the song titled ‘Wake up love’, a romantic ballad.

Cover of the first album by Érika Buenfil, released in 1986. Internet photo

The beautiful and sweet voice of Érika Buenfil enchanted the public, so she did not hesitate to launch herself as a singer in 1986 when I was 23 years old and presented his first album ‘Se busca un corazón’, produced by Honorio Herrero and from which this theme was heard as singles, like ‘Forgive me’ and ‘El deceit’.

Érika managed to attract attention as a singer, since she appeared in various programs of that time such as ‘Siempre en Domingo’, she also had personal appearances in the Mexican Republic.

That album was followed by ‘Soy mujer’ and ‘Cerca de ti’, in 1987 and 1990, respectively, after which he did not record again and completely abandoned the musical facet, never to return.

In some interviews, Érika, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León and who is currently 64 years old, commented that some media were harsh with her by criticizing her and did not allow her to show that she really wanted to stand out and achieve a successful musical career.

This is how Érika Buenfil looked like in the eighties, when she launched as a singer. Internet photo

Over the years, Érika continued her career as an actress and starred in successful melodramas in those same eighties such as ‘Amor en silencio’ and ‘El decepcion’.

Érika Buenfil was able to establish herself as a great actress, as she has always been in force in soap operas, she has also done a lot of theater and is admired for her talent, even by the new generations who They follow her on her social media.

What does Érika Buenfil currently do?

Currently, the performance of Érika Buenfil can be seen in the telenovela ‘Forgive us our sins’, which is broadcast on channel 2 of Televisa and where he shares a performance with Jorge Salinas, Sabine Moussier, Emmanuel Palomares and César Évora, among other actors.

And on social networks, many people wonder What is Erika Buenfil’s real name? and end up shocked when they find out that it is Teresa of Jesus Buenfil Lopez and she decided to change it because in her beginnings as an actress it was suggested to her, since it was not very attractive for the world of entertainment.

Érika Buenfil in a current image. Instagram photo

