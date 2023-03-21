Erika Buenfil 59-year-old, did not hold back at all and threw a tremendous birthday party for his son Nicolás for his Birthday number 18for which he threw the house out the window, since the great event that he did for him circulates on social networks.

And it is that Erika Buenfil wanted her offspring to spend an unforgettable night with her friends for having come of age, that is why rented a meeting room to fill it with a decoration with which he impressed his millions of fans through social networks.

It may interest you:

Upon arriving at the event, the first thing that could be noticed was the huge dance floor, which was immense, as well as a luxurious decoration, which included balloons, as well as a table of honor where Nicolás took photos with the Mexican actress before for his friends to arrive.

This was the party that Erika Buenfil threw for her son/Instagram

Erika Buenfil with her son at the table of honor/Instagram

In addition, there was a huge table of sweets, as well as memories for the young man’s 18th birthday, who, like his mother, is a celebrity on TikTok, although he is also fascinated by modeling, since he has already taken some photos for campaigns.

It may interest you:

“Congratulations to Nico, may God bless you greatly and congratulations to you Erika, you are an all-terrain 4×4 mom”, “How big are you, Erika and how big are you, you alone faced the storm to now see the man of your life, congratulations to both”, “Why the one that can, can as it should, hahaha, how beautiful! Congratulations to both of them,” the networks write.