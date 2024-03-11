Actress Érika Buenfil 'already smells like a mother-in-law'! Nicolás, his only 19-year-old son, formally introduces his beautiful girlfriend named Paola on social media. They both look very in love, as it can be seen in images they make public on Instagram.

This weekend, Nicolás, son of actress Érika Buenfil, declares himself in love with Paola Ramírez, who seems the same age as him, has 500 followers on Instagram, while he has 141 thousand.

At the moment, Nicolás does not make public how he met his girlfriend Paola, nor how long they have been together as a couple and they have surely spent pleasant moments together, since on their networks they show some photographs where they both appear.

Nicolás and his girlfriend Paola. Instagram photo

Nicolás has caused controversy on networks regarding his sexual preferences, Well, weeks ago he appeared wearing women's clothing, dancing sensually and appearing effeminate, which sparked strong rumors.

Through his networks, Nicolás, son of Erika Buenfilmade it clear that he likes to live life, have fun, dress how he wants and it didn't bother him that they thought he was gay, because he really liked women.

Days ago, a new controversy faced Nicolás, as he appeared with his famous mother Erika Buenfil sporting long hair: “suddenly I get schizophrenic with my mother, this photo has been around for a while and I wanted to share it with her, I honestly don't care what anyone thinks of me, I like to have fun and do different things,” writes the young man on Instagram next to said photograph.

Érika Buenfil with her son Nicolás. Instagram photo

Nicolás, originally from Mexico City, is the son of Ernesto Zedillo Velasco, with whom you already have communication and have a good relationship, since since birth Erika Buenfil She only took care of him and for many years, she confessed it on several television programs.

