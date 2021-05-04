Erika Buenfil went through a moment of anguish when she was the victim of an attempted telephone extortion. Through her social networks, the actress known as the ‘Queen of TikTok’She reported that some subjects called her and made her believe that they were outside her home.

He also said that faced with this situation, he managed to write on his Twitter account to receive help.

“I asked via Twitter for someone to help me. At the time, he was having a phone discussion. They made me believe or told me that some people were outside my house and that, in short, many things that I will give details about later. I was very scared, they gave very specific details that did make me believe that it was possible, “he said.

“ At that moment, I didn’t even want to show my face, I didn’t know what to do, it had never happened to me. And I make this request for help, just to know. My head was closed and I did not know who to turn to. Automatically, very nice people answered and they helped me. I’m fine, the complaint has already been raised, but Nicolás and I are fine, ”he added.

She also mentioned that after sharing her message, she was immediately helped by the public relations officer Víctor Khun, who went to visit her to make sure she was okay.

“Cute fat boy, thanks for coming to help me as always. Everything is fine now, thanks to everyone who helped me, thanks to those who responded, I don’t want to give names, but really thanks, we’re fine, ”she thanked in a video where she appears accompanied by Khun.

