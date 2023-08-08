Erika Bravi’s parents, Rita and Zelio, raise the alarm for their daughter’s disappearance. The 45-year-old woman lives in Marseille, where her two children with her ex-husband, a man of Moroccan nationality, grew up. The two had broken up about a year ago after a cohabitation that had become problematic also because the man had beaten her in one case. Erika had then moved to another apartment and changed jobs.

Just in this period she should have returned to Forlì for a few days. “The last time we heard from her she was tired, as usual, she told us about her continuous sacrifices and we told her that we would help her,” said her parents. There has been no news of the woman since 25 July. A few days later the man and his two sons left for Morocco, for a trip already planned. Erika’s last contact with her parents – the 45-year-old’s family members said – took place in the early afternoon of July 25: a fairly short phone call, lasting a few minutes, not a video call as they usually did. It was 2.30pm. At 3.30pm she was due to meet with her eldest son, 18, to look at a new flat as the owner of the current house had filed for eviction, but the woman was never seen at the metro stop where the boy told her. waited. Since then total silence, she Erika has no longer answered messages and calls. She will be the 18-year-old to warn her father, who lives in another apartment, and her grandparents of the disappearance of her mother.

Erika’s parents make no assumptions about what might have happened to her: “I just want to hug her again,” says her mother. But the fears are many. “The trip to Morocco with the children was planned, but wasn’t it the case to postpone it?” Rita wonders. “Erika would never have voluntarily left her children.” Rita and Zelio alerted the French police and reported her missing in Forlì too, and also asked for the help of the ‘Scientific Committee for missing persons’, a voluntary organization that offers technical-investigative support to families, which contacted the Italian consulate in Marseilles and hired a private detective.