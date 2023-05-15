Erika Aponte Lugo, in April 2018. COURTESY

Erika Aponte Lugo tried to save her life several days before her death. She tried before this Sunday, her Mother’s Day, her ex-partner harassed him at her workplace and shot him twice with a 38-caliber revolver. Christian Camilo Rincón, her murderer, he committed suicide moments after killing her. The victim of this femicide had already warned the Bogotá authorities that Rincón had threatened her, after years of mistreatment to which she was subjected and from which she tried to escape. This was explained at a press conference today by Claudia López, mayoress of the capital. “Today Bogotá wakes up with sad and painful news,” she said on Monday morning. The weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day is usually the most violent of the year, she recalled. In 2020 and 2021 there were 11 homicides in the capital, and in 2022 there were 14. This year they dropped to 8. One of these was against Erika Aponte.

She and Rincón were a couple for 11 years, the mayoress said, and they had an eight-year-old boy together. Aponte, 26, was for several years a victim of violence in Rincón, 30, and on April 30 he decided to leave the house in the south of Bogotá where he lived with him, the boy, and his in-laws. She left to seek refuge in the neighboring municipality of Soacha, where her father and her sister live. It was not possible for her to take the child she shared with Rincón out of the house. The minor is still in the custody of Rincón’s parents today, and his future is in the hands of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF). “The ICBF family ombudsman will come today, with our metropolitan police, to determine with the competence of the ICBF what is the protection measure that is currently in place for your child,” the mayor clarified.

On Thursday, May 11, Aponte, harassed by Rincón, decided to go to the House of Justice in the town of Usme, where she denounced the mistreatment she had been a victim of for years and also the panic she had that her ex-partner would attack her. When making the complaint, says the mayoress, she was “attended in a timely and diligent manner by our psychosocial and legal assistance teams.” Aponte was offered to go to a specialized shelter to protect her, but she rejected her offer, saying that she preferred to stay with her sister and her father in Soacha. However, Aponte also made a formal complaint against Rincón before the Police, as recommended, and a Family Police Station issued protection measures that same Thursday demanding the aggressor to cease acts of intimidation and violence against her; that she cease the instrumentalization of her son; and that she not approach Aponte or at her place of residence or her place of work. The police have since contacted her to follow up on her case.

“But the femicide planned with clear cruelty, with clear intentionality, to attack Erika,” said the mayoress. Aponte worked at the Unicentro shopping center, north of the capital, as an employee of the fast food restaurant Jeno’s Pizza. He arrived armed, argued with her, and when Aponte tried to run from her to save her life, he shot her. Erika did not manage to be treated in a hospital before passing away. The diners fell to the ground when they heard the shots, began to record what happened with their mobile phones, and recorded Rincón’s suicide.

Claudia López stressed Aponte’s courage in denouncing Rincón days before and defended the actions of the institutions in the capital that attended her. “No one should judge Erika or revictimize her. Neither did she to the entities that attended her last Thursday when she finally denounced. They all acted immediately. No one acted badly and yet we were not able to save her from the violent machismo of her ex-partner, ”said the mayoress.

If the authorities acted as they should, as López clarifies, it is still worrying: she points out that denouncing and obtaining preventive measures from the authorities is still not enough to save the life of a woman like Aponte. The Bogotá Ombudsman requested to investigate what went wrong in this case and announced that it will follow up on the protection measures that were issued to safeguard the life of Erika Aponte. According to the institution, so far in 2023 there have already been 21 femicides in the capital and last year 72 cases were registered from January to November. In addition, more than 2,200 women requested protection measures last year. “The Ombudsman warns about the worrying situation of femicides in Bogotá,” says a statement from the institution.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The new National Development Plan, which has been approved by the Legislature and is now awaiting the signature of President Gustavo Petro, includes an article declaring an emergency due to gender violence in the country, which could activate new routes of attention at the national level to women in danger

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.