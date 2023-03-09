Erik van der Hoff is the presenter of the new Net 5 program The big music quiz . The show can be seen for four weeks from Wednesday, April 5, the channel announced on Thursday.

In The big music quiz two teams of well-known Dutch people play a quiz that is all about music. The players are given general music questions, but also have to finish lyrics and recognize a song by just the drums or guitar, for example. Winston Gerschtanowitz, Evelien de Bruijn, Horace Cohen and Carolina Dijkhuizen, among others, are taking part.

The presenter says that he is very excited about his new job. “For someone who loves music and making TV, it is a joy to be able to make this program,” he said in a statement. “The beauty of the music fragments is that you are sucked back in time and memories.” Van der Hoff previously presented the programs Het Blok, SamenWonen and House Rules NL on Net 5. See also 'It sounds crazy, but the more things you have, the more free time you have left'

As Roberto Jacketti & The Scooters he scored a cult hit with I save the day:



<br />



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: