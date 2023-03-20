Ajax has been one of the best trainers of talent in all of Europe for years, however, this year it seems that the Dutch team will not be able to win anything. This weekend they have lost the Classic in the Netherlands, running out of options to win the Eredivisie, in addition, they are out of European competition, so they only have options to hit the Netherlands Cup , this being his worst course in many years.
For this reason, the club’s board of directors has made a very serious decision for the summer market. The Dutch are considering the sale of all their figures to rearm the squad and start with the formation of a new generation of stars, since the last one has been dismantled over time, with the departure of Erik Ten Hag being a key step for it . In fact, the same Manchester United manager wants to nurture his team again at the expense of Ajax.
The Dutch press reports that Ten Hag wants a ’10’ for his team, a footballer who is capable of uniting midfield with attack and the man they want for them is Mohammed Kudus. Erik knows the Ghanaian perfectly, as he has been the one who has trained him for years at Ajax and has turned him from a retainer to a midfielder with the conditions to even play as a fake ‘9’, some virtues that the coach wants to add within the ranks of Manchester United.
