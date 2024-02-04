This Sunday, February 4, Manchester United categorically defeated West Ham by a score of 3-0, with a great performance by Alejandro Garnacho. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Red Devils this weekend at Old Trafford.
It was the 71st minute of the match when Lisandro Martínez had to leave the field due to an injury. The Argentine central defender felt discomfort after winning a duel for the ball. 'Licha' walked off the field, which was considered a positive sign.
At the end of the match, in a press conference, Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United strategist, spoke about Lisandro Martínez's situation and confirmed that the prognosis is not the best.
“I can't say it. It doesn't seem good for Lisandro Martínez. We have to wait until Monday to find out the diagnosis. He is very sad, very disappointed, we all are. It is a personal disaster both personally and for the team.”
– Erik Ten Hag
The Argentine defender missed a good part of last season in the Premier League due to a foot injury that sidelined him from mid-April to the end of June and then from September to early January 2024.
On Monday, after undergoing studies, the diagnosis and severity of 'Licha's injury would be announced.
