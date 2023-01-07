Erik ten Hag booked the seventh win in a row with Manchester United on Friday evening and so there are compliments for the manager in England. Ten Hag himself remains critical.

“It is a bit too early to say that I have things on track here,” said Ten Hag at Ziggo. “But we are heading in the right direction. There are still many aspects that we will have to work on to be successful. But that will come, if we continue in this way, especially with this attitude. Work hard in training and show the right attitude during the games, then it will come.”

Earlier this season, Ten Hag already kept Cristiano Ronaldo out of the selection after he refused to come in and last week Marcus Rashford was sent to the bench for overslept. The cited discipline seems to be paying off, according to the English media. According to Ten Hag, none of this should be exaggerated. See also Luka Modric or Neymar and Karim Benzema or Erling Haaland? Choose your world team of 2022 here

“It’s not so much about the rules, but you just have to have a number of values, standards, requirements that you have to meet,” said the former Ajax manager. “Football is a team sport. So you work with each other and then you have to exercise a certain discipline. A number of standard things, you just have to stick to. If you don’t do that, you will never be successful. We will have to check that. And if the group doesn’t do that, then I do it.”

Donny van de Beek sustained a knee injury against Bournemouth. © ANP/EPA



Donny van de Beek

Last Tuesday in the match with Bournemouth (3-0), Donny van de Beek sustained a knee injury that looked like a serious one. “We are still in the process of closing the investigation,” said Ten Hag. “And when we have done that, we will of course come out. It is a terrible blow to him, very annoying, also because he has just returned had come from an injury. And you know it takes a while to get back into your rhythm, to your level. And now he’s thrown back again.” See also Chaos in KLM plane to Amsterdam, six Britons arrested at Schiphol

Watch the complete interview with Erik ten Hag below:

Premier League numbers

Premier League results and fixtures





Premier League standings





Statistics Premier League





