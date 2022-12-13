Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained that Harry Maguire needs to play with the same confidence he exhibits for England in order to get his place back at club level.
Maguire has banished some of his critics with solid performances for England on their run to the World Cup quarter-finals, mimicking his excellent international form at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020. But it has been in stark contrast to his club form since the start of last season.
The United skipper found himself dropped to the bench after two disastrous games to kick off this campaign and was then ruled out for a number of weeks because of injury. But even once fit, Maguire had been overtaken in the pecking order by former regular partner Victor Lindelof, who was preferred by Ten Hag as a Raphael Varane replacement.
Ten Hag’s ideal centre-back pairing this season has been Varane, who has returned to fitness at the World Cup with France, along with Lisandro Martinez. Both could yet meet in the World Cup final, with France to face Morocco and Argentina against Croatia in the semi-final.
The United boss has explained his decision not to recall Maguire after the player returned to fitness prior to the World Cup, insisting, “That was nothing against him.”
Ten Hag also referred to the “consistent and stable” players who were ahead of Maguire at the time, declaring, “…our centre-halves are at a really high level”.
Discussing Maguire’s United place, Ten Hag said, “I can only back him. I’ve been asked many times if he is good enough and it is clear he is good enough to play at the highest level. And then it is up to him to show that confidence on the pitch. He didn’t show that in all the games.
“When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects. That’s what Harry expects from himself. He has that high standard, he wants to play at the highest level, he wants to lead the defensive line, so it is up to him.
“I’m sure he has the potential to play in our style and fit into our system.”
