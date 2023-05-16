There are mixed feelings about Manchester United’s season. Although it was known that the arrival of Ten Hag was the beginning of a new era and that perhaps the club could not fight anything important with it, at some point the Red Devils team was even in the fight for the title of the Premier League. In recent months they have suffered a very serious drop in performance, also losing the Europa League and running the risk of being left out of the next Champions League.
That is why for Ten Hag it is key to reinforce the squad with players of proven quality. One of the positions that the Dutch coach most wants to strengthen is midfield. He is looking for a strong partner for Casemiro and for the moment he has his sights set on Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman who is having a great end of the year with Juventus and who could arrive as a free agent.
With Bellingham, de Jong and Camavinga ruled out, (in addition to Mac Allister closer to Liverpool than to the Red Devils), the coach considers that the Frenchman has the integers to reach the United team and form a great duo with Casemiro. He himself would have more solid defensive overtones than contribution in attack. The transfer is viable, since the player has no intention of renewing with the Juventus team and, surely, Manchester can be a very attractive destination for the Frenchman.
