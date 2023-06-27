Manchester United’s 2022/23 season has been positive considering the results of previous campaigns but now, in what will be Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the team, the goals will be higher and for that, the Dutch coach He plans to make a real revolution in the squad with the aim of cutting it down and being able to get money to reinforce it with elite players.
More news about the European football transfer market that has just started:
In order to make this leap in quality, Ten Hag has decided to tell the club’s managers that it will not take certain players into account and that they may see them sold if acceptable offers arrive at the Old Trafford offices. These players are: Donny Van de Beek, Fred, Hannibal Mejbri, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Zidane Iqbal, Brandon Williams and Anthony Elanga. Many of these players have been loaned out to clubs in previous seasons or have not been able to perform up to what the Manchester United shirt requires. One of the surprises on this list is Donny Van de Beek since the midfielder was key in Ten Hag’s Ajax and the coach was expected to revive his career in the English team but this has not been possible due to the injuries suffered by the player barely 26 years old.
On the other hand, there are other players who, in the event of an offer that seduces both the club and the footballer himself, would be allowed to leave the club. united and set course for this new team. Those who find themselves in this situation are Jadon Sancho, Dean Henderson, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and Anthony Martial. It should be noted that the player who came from Borussia Dortmund has had a very weak career with the Red Devils after two seasons, so Ten Hag could show him the exit door with Tottenham being one of those interested in his services.
These would be the players who could leave Manchester United during this transfer market at the beginning of the season:
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
WORTH
|
Donny Van deBeek
|
attacking midfielder
|
26 years
|
€13 million
|
Fred
|
central midfielder
|
30 years
|
€20 million
|
Hannibal Mejbri
|
midfielder
|
20 years
|
€8 million
|
alex telles
|
Left side
|
30 years
|
€7.5 million
|
eric bailly
|
central defender
|
29 years
|
€8 million
|
Zidane Iqbal
|
central midfielder
|
20 years
|
€1 million
|
brandon williams
|
Left side
|
22 years
|
€7 million
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Rightmost
|
21 years
|
€18 million
|
Jadon Sancho
|
Leftmost
|
23 years
|
€45 million
|
Dean Henderson
|
Goalie
|
26 years
|
€18 million
|
Harry Maguire
|
central defender
|
30 years
|
€20 million
|
Scott McTominay
|
central midfielder
|
26 years
|
€25 million
|
Anthony Martial
|
center forward
|
27 years
|
€15 million
Taking this list of players into account, Ten Hag’s plan is to cut the squad but at the same time make a significant leap in quality and taking this thought into account, the main players targeted, so far, to reach Manchester United are two midfielders: Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo. Both sound strong at Old Trafford and can arrive at the Red Devils before the preseason begins.
#Erik #ten #Hag #plans #revolution #Manchester #United #squad #season
Leave a Reply