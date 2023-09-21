Erik Ten Hag was unable to break Manchester United’s negative spiral in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich. In Germany the score was 4-3 in a goal-rich match.

Against Bayern Munich, Manchester United conceded three or more goals for the third game in a row, after major defeats against Brighton (1-3) and Arsenal (3-1) in the Premier League. This negative run had not happened at United for 45 years. This last happened in 1978, when led by Dave Sexton.

With the score at 3-1, the shoulders of United’s players slumped far down and Bayern was allowed to combine to their heart’s content. It was indicative of the mood of the Ten Hag team. In fact, the hope for a result was quickly given up, but miraculously United kept coming back into the match and then hit the Germans again and again.

That was mainly because Bayern failed to finally close the game. Because despite the fact that the final score suggests otherwise, United’s men never claimed victory in Munich.

Onana in the wrong

A major blunder by André Onana halfway through the first half signaled United’s defeat. Leroy Sané’s long shot seemed tenable, but the goalkeeper from Cameroon went completely wrong. Guilt-conscious, he buried his face in the grass of the Allianz Arena.

A few moments later, Bayern scored again. After a good move on the left side of the field, Jamal Musiala found his teammate Serge Gnabry in the box. The German made a convincing effort and shot the ball into the far corner. Onana had no chance this time.

A glimmer of hope nipped in the bud

At half-time, Ten Hag’s words must have gone down well with his players, because shortly after the restart, Rasmus Hojlund scored the tying goal and United seemed to be completely back in the game.

However, that hope was quickly nipped in the bud, when Harry Kane from eleven meters brought the margin back to two in favor of the Germans. Christian Eriksen got the ball on his arm and after VAR intervention, referee Glenn Nyberg put the ball on the spot.

In extra time, Manchester United made it 3-2 against all odds through Casemiro, but again Bayern struck mercilessly at lightning speed through Mathys Tel. As if that wasn’t enough, Casemiro scored another tying goal. Unfortunately for Ten Hag, this came too late, because the final whistle sounded immediately after the Brazilian’s goal.

At Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui remained on the bench for the entire match.

view important updates 90’+6′ End of second half 90’+5′ 4-3 GOAL by Casemiro! 90’+2′ 4-2 GOAL by Mathys Tel! 88′ 3-2 GOAL by Casemiro! Out of nowhere and completely against the odds, the 3-2 suddenly falls! He doesn’t quite understand how he manages it, but Casemiro smashes the ball behind Ulreich while lying down! Is it still possible for United? 87′ Harry Kane is replaced by Thomas Müller 87′ Leroy Sané is replaced by Mathys Tel 81′ Facundo Pellistri is replaced by Alejandro Garnacho 81′ Rasmus Højlund is replaced by Anthony Martial 78′ There Onana again shows that he can really keep goal. A hard long shot from substitute Choupo-Moting skilfully deflects the United goalkeeper out of his goal. 77′ The pressure on Onana’s goal is increasing and it seems only a matter of time before the fourth German goal will be scored. 73′ It is indicative of the phase that Manchester United is in. A simple wide pass slips under an English foot, giving possession back to Bayern. It doesn’t seem to be possible for United tonight. 75′ Jamal Musiala is replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 72′ Bayern Munich combines happily and gets all the time and space to do so from Manchester United. The Germans seem to have everything under control and a fourth goal from Bayern cannot be ruled out. 69′ Christian Eriksen is replaced by Scott McTominay 63′ Serge Gnabry is replaced by Kingsley Coman 63′ Yellow card for Lisandro Martínez See also Covid-19: Brazil records 181 deaths and 16,700 cases in 24 hours The United defender looks a bit frustrated and gives Harry Kane a push to the sideline. He then bumps into the linesman. Yellow card for the Argentinian. 61′ Onana makes a good save on a hard shot from Harry Kane and prevents United from falling behind. The goalkeeper is in a good position here. 62′ Yellow card for Leon Goretzka 56′ And there Bayern almost scores the next goal, but Sané hits the post! What a crazy opening phase of the second half we get to see here in Munich. 53′ 3-1 GOAL (Penalty) by Harry Kane! Well, you can send Harry Kane a message for this kind of thing. The Bayern striker shoots impeccably low into the left corner. Onana dives, but cannot reach it. The margin is again two in favor of the Germans.



