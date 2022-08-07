By Maarten Wijffels

Erik ten Hag follows the last minutes of his first ever game in the Premier League standing on the sidelines. His heart must be pounding in his throat in this atmosphere. There is the screaming of 75,000 fans at Old Trafford coupled with a desperate closing offensive that squeezes his team out.

One more time United give everything to make the late 2-2 against Brighton. One last attack, one last chance perhaps? But then Joël Veltman does what he has been doing all afternoon, excellent defense. The former Ajax player interrupts an attack on the right and rams the ball hard into the stands. Immediately afterwards, the referee blows his whistle.