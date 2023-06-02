Erik ten Hag’s first season at Manchester United already yielded a big enough, but tomorrow the chance of an absolute top prize in the FA Cup final against Manchester City beckons. “In the Netherlands we have De Kuip, a very special place, but I think Wembley is the most beautiful stadium in the world.”

In England these days it is endlessly about the ‘Treble’. Manchester City will have a chance to win that rare trilogy next week, when it will play two finals in one week: the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, and the Champions League final against Internazionale in Istanbul a week later.

And so Erik ten Hag once again received the inevitable question at the press conference leading up to his first FA Cup Final: will the main goal on Saturday be to keep the big city rival from the ‘Treble’? ,,We want to win a prize, it’s not so much about stopping them”, said Ten Hag, dry as usual. “It’s about us having a great chance to win a cup.”

Yet the theme inevitably revolves around the first-ever Cup Final between Manchester's two superpowers. During his farewell speech at Old Trafford, Ten Hag himself referred to it on Sunday, shortly after the 2-1 win over Fulham. ,,We will do everything we can to beat City", the manager roared through the microphone, in front of his own supporters.

We’ve had a good season, this game offers an opportunity to make it a very good season Eric ten Hag

Never in the 142-year history of the classic club tournament have United and City faced each other in the final. And rarely has the light blue club from the east of Manchester been so outspoken favourite. ,,They are doing fantastic”, says Ten Hag. “They play very good football, so they deserve to be where they are. But I prefer to look at ourselves, at where we are. I think we’ve made a lot of progress this year, we’re on the right track, and this summer we have the chance to set new goals.”

In an interview with the English newspaper The Times Ten Hag made an urgent appeal to the owners of United last week. Although the Glazer family has put the club up for sale, Ten Hag hopes that he can continue to build on his team this summer, with a few thorough investments. In the winter break there was no euro in the transfer budget available and United could only get rental players. But in order to really be able to compete for the title in the Premier League, Ten Hag argued, United must make an important move in the coming transfer period.

“Whether this game will show the difference between these two clubs? Of course this is a test, but you cannot draw all conclusions based on one match”, said Ten Hag. ,,You need more, I draw those conclusions based on a whole year, but still: this is a great showdown. We’ve had a good season, this game offers an opportunity to make it a very good season.”

Wout Weghorst

Whether there is still room for Wout Weghorst at Old Trafford after the final remains to be seen. Ten Hag would like to add two strikers to his selection this summer, preferably a proven top striker and a young talent. Harry Kane tops the list in the first category, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund (20) from Atalanta Bergamo is in the picture as a youthful alternative shortly behind. ,,I really don't know if this will be Weghorst's last game", said Ten Hag. "At the moment I am not concerned with transfer politics at all."



In the Netherlands we have De Kuip, which is a very special place. But I think Wembley is the most beautiful stadium in the world Eric ten Hag

That does not alter the fact that Weghorst has a very good chance of a starting place, since his competitor Anthony Martial has – again – sustained an injury. ,,Wout has had a very positive influence on how we started to function as a team”, said Ten Hag, partly parrying the criticism that Weghorst has barely scored since January.

The Dutch manager is not facing his first cup final, but his biggest to date. Ten Hag previously won the League Cup with United. ,,And in the Netherlands I have played quite a few cup finals, as a player and as a trainer. In the Netherlands we have De Kuip, which is a very special place. But I think Wembley is the most beautiful stadium in the world. That makes this final extra special.”