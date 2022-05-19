With Erik Ten Hag on the bench and a significant budget to move within the market, Manchester United will seek to rebuild the team towards the greatness that it has lost since Sir’s departure. Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils aim to be one of the great protagonists of the market, therefore there are several names linked to the club.
The Dutch coach wants to build the team from the back to the front, strengthen the defense and reorganize the midfield and then sign some players to freshen up the English team’s attack. Now, Ten Hag has put on his wish list the signing of a discarded player from Barcelona for the following season, Sergiño Dest.
Ten Hag does not trust Diogo Dalot or Wan Bissaka, the two right-backs that the Manchester team has today, for which he would request the arrival of Dest, a young man he discovered when they met at Ajax and who he considers can show a lot more football than he has done within Barcelona. Erik considers himself in a position to finish polishing Sergiño. Barcelona’s position is clear, the American is for sale as long as the offer is important and he recovers at least his investment.
