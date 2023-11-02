Erik ten Hag admitted that he felt sorry for the fans of the Manchester United after another dismal performance against a second-string Newcastle United side in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, which resulted in a 3-0 defeat at home.
The Red Devils were humiliated at Old Trafford for the second time in three days, with goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock adding to Sunday’s miserable defeat at the hands of neighborhood rivals Manchester City.
United lacked creativity, despite Ten Hag fielding a relatively strong starting eleven, and it was no surprise that, once Newcastle took the lead through Almiron, who had come on early, they were unable to get back into the game.
While the 8,000 Newcastle supporters who descended on the stadium serenaded the team until the final whistle and beyond, thousands of home fans left early, an all-too-familiar sight for United this season.
Speaking to Sky Sports about United’s latest disaster, Ten Hag attempted to take the blame for what had gone wrong, but insisted his group of players were sticking together to try to overcome this bad run.
“We know it’s not enough. We have to take our responsibility, I have to take mine,” said Ten Hag. “We are not up to par, so I feel sorry for the fans. It is below our level and we have to correct it.”
“We have to recover from it, but we have to recover quickly: Saturday is the next game (against Fulham), and we have to raise our level. This is not enough.”
Asked if his players were capable of turning things around, Ten Hag continued: “The players will stand up, they will stick together, they’ve seen it, they’ve tried. But we know that this is not enough, and as I said, I’m responsible for it, and we have to do it together.”
“You have to be disciplined and do it with unity, everyone has to assume their responsibility, be accountable and cooperate. That is the key word.”
Manchester United had a woeful performance, but Eddie Howe and Newcastle had everything they could to avenge last season’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final.
Nine changes were made to the Magpies team that drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, with injuries to key personnel meaning no recognized striker was on the pitch from the opening whistle. There was also the return of defender Emil Krafth after 14 months of absence.
However, Newcastle did not notice the disorganization in the away half as they destroyed United and claimed their second victory in the last 42 games played at Old Trafford in all competitions.
“It was a very good performance from us. The mentality was brilliant,” Howe said. “We had injuries and we got injured early. It was a great response. I don’t think there will be easy games in the quarterfinals. We hope to do better than last season.”
“We return to the Premier League with Arsenal. I know that a tough schedule awaits us and we face it with enthusiasm.”
