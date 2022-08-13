Ten Hag, who started the competition last week with a painful 1-2 defeat against Brighton, did not spare his team. ,,It was a surprise to me that we started so badly. After 35 minutes we conceded four goals, which is unbelievable. I could have replaced everyone at halftime. I also feel very sorry for our fans. They really do everything they can to support us and we have let everyone down.”

Goalkeeper David De Gea was honest in his response. “I think my mistakes cost the team the three points today.” Especially with the first goal, the Spaniard committed a blunder. “We must now continue to support each other and work hard. Of course we know that we can do better, that has become clear in the preparation for the season. Now we have to reach that level in the competition as well. Some teams concede a goal and then win 5-1. That is not possible for us at the moment.”

Former player Gary Neville is unlikely to get much better in the short term. “It is very easy to beat this team. Set up a good organization, work hard and you are there.”