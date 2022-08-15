By Geert Langendorff



On one of the hottest days of the year, coach Erik ten Hag had the Manchester United players come to Carrington training complex to do a long run in the blazing sun. To the annoyance of the Dutchman, there was a 13.8 kilometer difference in the number of meters traveled between Brentford and his team during the punishment in London on Saturday evening. At the same time, club officials spat their gall over ‘wailing wall’ Cristiano Ronaldo.