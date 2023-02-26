,,There is a very good spirit in the team, we gave everything”, the proud Ten Hag said afterwards in front of the camera of Sky Sports. “This is an inspiration to us. It gives us confidence in our own abilities. We are still at the beginning of Manchester United’s recovery, we want to get back to where we belong: that is winning trophies.”

Ten Hag praised his players afterwards. ,,David de Gea, Raphael Varane and Casemiro know how to win prizes. That helped us. We didn’t show our best football today, but it was effective.” Whether the Dutch former coach of Ajax, among others, will celebrate the victory with a drink? ,,We have another match on Wednesday”, he winked.

Ferguson in locker room

The Dutch coach has according to Sky invited his legendary predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson, who was present during the match, to speak in the dressing room. The two were spotted together in a restaurant last week. ,,He wants to help and support us", said Ten Hag.

Eric ten Hag. ©Getty Images

