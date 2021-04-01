Erik Rubin and Andrea Legarreta celebrate their twenty-first anniversary of marriage. Every year, the couple shows their love through social networks and this year is no exception. They both said yes in the port of Acapulco, in Mexico.

The singer and actor proposed to Andrea after 3 months of courtship and since then they have lived their love story. Although scandals and rumors of divorce were not unrelated throughout the relationship, they remain closer together than ever.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín

Erik dedicated tender words to his wife on his Instagram account: “You are a very special being, a being of light, a great person. I admire you in all your facets, as a mother, wooow, what a great job you have done with my girls, as a wife, friend, daughter, sister. I thank life for putting you in my path and, although the years pass and we have had difficult moments, today what unites us is stronger. I would choose you a million times. “

On the other hand, his wife did not hesitate to reaffirm her love: “Coinciding with you is the best thing that has happened to me in life … And the result of this love story, our girls, the most beautiful treasure. In this journey of life and love, we have lived so much, learned so much … Laughed, enjoyed and loved ”.

Erik Rubin, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.