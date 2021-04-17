Erik Moran will return this Monday to Butarque with the Ponferradina. The mid-center of Portugalete (29 years old) did not return to The Avenue of the Eleven Lions since he left the cucumber entity in the 2018 winter market to enlist in the ranks of the AEK of Athens, with which he won a Hellenic title of champion of League.

In two different stages, this youth squad from Athletic became the Blue and Whites’ first bell booster on their return to professional football when, in January 2015, he joined that Lega newly promoted to Second on loan from San Mamés.

It was not the first on loan from a First (Diego Aguirre came from Lightning in summer), but he was the first player who had space in a First squad and who decided to join the pepineros. A step back than in the case of Leganes It was a step forward. His presence in the midfield helped the Blue and Whites to relaunch in the final stretch of that championship in which they even dreamed of a promotion play-off. Finally the team was 10th, but that rush final anticipated what would happen a year later, with the promotion to the elite and directly, without having to play any promotion.

The no of Morán and the yes of Pires

The Leganes tried that for that project of the 2015-2016 also be part Erik Moran, but the footballer, after half a year in Butarque, decided on the most tempting offer of the Saragossa. It was curious that that rejection opened the doors to a vital piece in the promotion and even in the First Division. Gabriel Pires arrived in Leganés thanks to Morán’s rejection. If the now mid-center of La Ponfe had prolonged its presence in Leganes, the Brazilian (at Benfica) would never have reached the south of the capital.

After that initial refusal to return, Erik Moran he had a second chance and on that occasion he did accept the offer of the Leganes. It happened in the winter market of 2017, already in the elite, when Garitano He called him to become the last reinforcement of the wide cast (seven new faces) with which the team was reformed. His incorporation was closed at the last minute.

Erik Moran it only lasted one calendar year at that time Lega from First (In the elite he played only 18 games with the pepineros), but it was vital, especially in that initial stretch of the season, propping up the core. His most outstanding one-off contribution was the 1-0 assistance with which Machís propped up the grenade towards the descent) and left the permanence of Leganés on track.

To the next course Erik He packed his bags and after passing through the AEK played in the Malaga Y Numantia before disembarking in this Ponferradina with which he will visit a stadium that, until not long ago, was also his home.