Erik Lira, without a doubt, is one of the best containment media that Mexican soccer has. The midfielder emerged from the basic forces of Pumas has had a good year individually and in the Clausura 2023 he has improved his offensive game to become a more complete element.
Despite his good moment, the Cruz Azul player was not called up by Gerardo Martino for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And he has not appeared in Diego Cocca’s first calls either.
The 22-year-old midfielder has played 1,289 minutes in the Clausura 2023 and, according to some journalistic reports, he is on the agenda of some European clubs, such as Udinese and Fiorentina. However, despite the good moment he is going through, he has been ruled out by the new coach of the Mexican National Team.
The Máquina Celeste midfielder recently spoke about his absence from the Tri squad and stated that he will continue to work hard to be considered in the process.
“I want to be in the national team. I always say it: if a player does not want to go to his national team, he would not have to play soccer. There is nothing more beautiful than representing your country (…) I have not received any kind of contact , but nothing happens. It doesn’t affect me. The truth is, the process is long and we have to keep fighting.”
– Erik Lira in conference
Regarding the possibility of emigrating to European football in the summer market, Lira stated that up to now it is a rumor, but that he wants it to become a reality.
Lira competes with elements like Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo and Aldo Rocha to earn a call-up in El Tri.
