Genoa – The Ericsson dispute continues after the company announced a procedure in May that affects 134 workers nationwide, of which 6 executives and 30 employees at the Genoese level. Today a meeting between trade unions and local institutions took place, as requested by Slc Cgil. Present for the union were the General Secretary of Slc Cgil Genoa Fabio Allegretti and the union delegates, the councilors Benveduti and Sartori for the Region, and the councilor Mascia for the Municipality of Genoa.

“The Municipality and the Region – reads a union note – have agreed on the importance of the production site and on the need to safeguard professionalism who operate there. The institutions have undertaken to meet the company which will be asked to do not divest on the Genoese site and to protect employment”.

From a trade union point of view, the next appointment will be next June 9 in Rome where a national meeting between the union and the company is convened. “I think it is surreal that, in a historical moment in which companies have an interest in developing the enhancement of telecommunications and investing in their professional resources, they leave their employees at home”, concluded Allegretti.

Own nationwide general strike in the telecommunications sector took place today “because it is unthinkable – reads the note – that this sector, which has reached a level of strategic importance for the economy and people’s lives and which continues to project itself into the future, lacks serious industrial policies that safeguard its integrity and with it the employment of male and female workers”.

Region and Municipality: “We stand by the Genoese workers”

“The Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa are “alongside” the 36 Genoese workers of Ericsson involved in the collective redundancy procedure. This can be read in a note issued jointly by the institutions: “An attention confirmed again today in the meeting held in the Liguria Region in the presence of the Rsu and some representatives of the regional secretariat of the Slc Cgil, in which the Regional Councilor for Economic Development Andrea Benveduti, the Regional Councilor for Labor Augusto Sartori and the Municipal Councilor for Labor and Economic Development Mario Mascia”.

“Genoa and Liguria must maintain skilled employment in a highly strategic sectorsuch as that of telecommunications, which instead requires investments for the growth of more professional figures – reads a note signed by the councilors Benveduti, Sartori and Mascia – We therefore make the concerns expressed by the workers’ representatives our own and, in compliance with the powers of the Region and the Municipality, we will ask for a meeting already in the next few days to the management of Ericsson Italia to shed light on the reasons that led the multinational to this decision”.