“After Fernando Alonso’s middle finger at Alpine, this is in my opinion what the 2023 starting grid will be like for the teams that have yet to define the riders. It’s called crazy season for a reason right? “ So yesterday a Marcus Ericsson always active on social networks – he also expressed his astonishment on Sunday in front of Ferrari’s harakiri in Hungary – he had unbalanced himself on the evolution of the drivers market before Alpine made official the promotion of Oscar Piastri flatly denied after less than two hours by the person concerned .

Evidently in the Indycar environment (Ericsson was championship leader until last Sunday and has already posted the Indianapolis 500 in this 2022) McLaren’s ‘European’ plans had already circulated and in fact the Swede has joined the Australian to Lando Norris in McLaren in place of Daniel Ricciardo.

The former Caterham and Alfa Romeo in the light of yesterday’s developments following his ‘prophecy’ stressed that for now his ‘bet’ is still at stake. Ericsson foresees not indifferent movements among the teams that still have places available. According to Ericsson Daniel Ricciardo will join Kevin Magnussen in Haas, with Mick Schumacher in AlphaTauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

The ‘consolation rider’ for Alpine will be a super profile, namely that of Pierre Gasly who has already announced his stay in AlphaTauri but could be ‘loaned’ to the transalpine team exactly as it happened with Carlos Sainz in the 2017 final and for the 2018 season. Alpine would thus have the all-French dream couple. Guan Yu Zhou confirmed instead in Alfa Romeo alongside Valtteri Bottas. In Williams, however, no surprise: with Alexander Albon Logan Sargeant will not be Jost Capito’s chosen one, but Nyck De Vries.